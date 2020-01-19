Subscribe

Power restored to more than 500 Santa Rosa users left without electricity all of Saturday

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 19, 2020, 12:57PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 19-year-old Santa Rosa man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs rammed into a utility pole near Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery, cutting power to more than 500 households for over 12 hours Saturday, authorities said.

Gerardo Viramontes was later cited to appear in court for suspected DUI but avoided going straight to jail because he was in a local hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the 10:50 a.m. vehicle crash, Rosa Police Sgt. Justin Farrington said.

Viramontes was in a white Mercedes-Benz A220 sedan on Franklin Avenue at North Street and Poppy Drive when he left the road, went up an embankment and slammed into the power pole with such force it sheared off the base of the pole and left the top of it dangling in the wires, emergency personnel said.

Traffic along several blocks of Franklin and North were re-routed for many hours while crews closed off the road and tended to repairs, working as safely as possible, officials said.

The power outage, officially reported at 10:53 a.m., affected 540 customers, according to PG&E spokesman JD Guidi.

All users had power fully restored by 11:55 p.m., he said.

Farrington said Viramontes was cited in the hospital but was not arrested or booked because of his injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine