Democrats push for more Trump trial evidence

WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial getting underway, Democrats are intensifying their demands for more testimony and documents that could add to the evidence against him and bolster their case by shedding new light on several key questions.

Despite the White House strategy of blocking testimony from top officials and rejecting demands for documents, the Senate will have in front of it considerable evidence that Trump eagerly sought to persuade Ukraine’s new president to pursue investigations into two matters that could benefit him in his reelection campaign. Those matters are dealings in Ukraine involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and purported Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But in part because of the White House’s decision not to cooperate, the record of actions by Trump and his underlings is riddled with gaps — and new evidence has been surfacing at the eleventh hour.

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead House impeachment manager, said he was concerned that the CIA and National Security Agency were withholding information about Ukraine out of fear of angering the president.

“The NSA in particular is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight responsibilities on Ukraine but also withholding documents potentially relevant that the senators might want to see during the trial,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Republicans called those complaints proof that the case against Trump was so weak that Democrats were scrambling to bolster it. “But this, to me, seems to undermine or indicate that they’re getting cold feet or have a lack of confidence in what they’ve done so far,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

Even before new information emerged in recent days — including material from Lev Parnas, who worked closely with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to seek damaging information about the Bidens and to impugn the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, Ukraine — the Senate’s 100 jurors faced unanswered questions that go to the heart of the matter.

Democrats in the Senate want to call Bolton to the stand; compel the testimony of three other top Trump aides, including the acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; and obtain the records that the administration has withheld. But they would need the support of at least four Republican senators to do so.

“A fair trial, everyone understands, involves evidence,” Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Illinois, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Evidence would be documents and witnesses. We know the president has refused to provide documentation beyond the July 25 telephone memo. And he’s refused to provide basic witnesses who actually heard what happened on that conversation and saw what happened afterwards.”

Here are some of the key questions that more witness testimony or additional documents could address:

To what extent did Giuliani act at Trump’s direction and keep him apprised of his efforts?

Some Trump allies have tried to suggest that Giuliani was a rogue actor pursuing his own interests in Ukraine. But Giuliani said last spring, as he planned a trip to Ukraine to press for investigations into the Bidens, that his efforts had Trump’s full support and that the president “basically knows what I’m doing.”