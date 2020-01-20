Police: Kidnapped teen rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her at San Jose motel

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man and two others were arrested this week in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl who used Snapchat to tell her friends she had been abducted, a police spokesman said.

The victim did not know where she was, but her friends used the app to pinpoint her location — the E-Z 8 Motel at 1550 N. First St. in San Jose — and called 911, said San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Police officers arrived at the motel about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday and contacted Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, of San Jose, as he left a second-story room. Garcia said the girl was inside the room.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration of a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force and rape by intoxication or controlled substance.

According to online jail records, Vasquez was being held without bail Thursday at the Main Jail in San Jose.

An investigation revealed Vasquez met the victim in Capitola earlier that day and gave her drugs, Garcia said. The girl became incapacitated and Vasquez called Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31, both of Fremont, for assistance.

Garcia said the men forced the girl into a vehicle, where Vasquez sexually assaulted her.

The suspects then drove the victim to San Jose. At the motel, Vasquez sexually assaulted her again, Garcia said.

Salvador and Avarenga were arrested in San Jose on Wednesday and booked into jail on felony charges of kidnapping and conspiracy. The former is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $150,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Asked for an update on the girl’s condition, Garcia said she was safe and back with her family.

Anyone with information about the case or others involving the suspects can contact San Jose police Detective Anthony Barajas at 408-277-4102.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867) or svcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.