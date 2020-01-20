US Air Force serviceman who fled court-martial hearing found dead in Mendocino County

A United States Air Force serviceman who fled a court-martial sentencing was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Mendocino County on Sunday, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the Las Vegas man, identified as Kevin Larson, 34, who did not appear to the Friday hearing at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

A CHP officer noticed the man’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler south of Ukiah about 4 p.m. the next day and attempted to pull the vehicle over. When the driver did not stop, a vehicle chase ensued on northbound Highway 101. It ended about 14 miles north of Ukiah, when the vehicle turned onto Reeves Canyon Road, escaping the officer.

Air Force officials were alerted to the chase and went to Reeves Canyon Road to begin overnight surveillance of the area. They searched Reeves Canyon Road for the Jeep Wrangler Sunday at day break and eventually located the vehicle parked at the 8000 block of Reeves Canyon Road, roughly 8 miles west of Highway 101.

Mendocino County deputies, who had responded to the report of the Wrangler, learned the serviceman had made suicidal statements to a friend and asked for the help of a drone given the potentially dangerous situation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The drone was deployed but was not able to capture a clear image of the inside of the vehicle. A SWAT team was called in and used a rescue vehicle to approach the vehicle.

The team found the wanted serviceman dead on a hillside, about 30 feet from his Jeep. An initial investigation found that he had used a high-powered rifle to commit suicide, authorities said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

A call to an Air Force spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

