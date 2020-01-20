Four arrested in Sonoma County sideshows involving more than 100 cars

Four people were arrested and several others were cited Sunday night during an illegal rally of 100-plus vehicles that migrated in and out of the Santa Rosa city limits, authorities said.

The three-hour, moving vehicle display, which included sideshow stunts, was first reported to CHP officers at about 9:17 p.m. on Guerneville Road and Willowside Road, an intersection west of Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa CHP Sgt. David deRutte said.

Officers were told several drivers were blocking the roadway for about 10 minutes, but by the time they arrived the group had left, deRutte said.

About 15 minutes after the initial call, Santa Rosa police were also notified about a large group of cars on Fulton Road and West Third Street, about three miles south east of the Guerneville Road intersection. Callers told police vehicles were doing donuts on the road, speeding and blocking intersections, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. David Linscomb said.

“According to the original call, it came in as hundreds of vehicles,” Linscomb said, adding that an officer at the scene estimated the group to be closer to upward of 100 cars.

Additional Santa Rosa officers were asked to respond to the large group of drivers converged at the intersection, though the sideshow soon began to break away, Linscomb said. The group reconvened again in several areas through out Santa Rosa over the course of the night, including on Yulupa Avenue and Bennett Valley Road near the Bennett Valley Golf Course and Sebastopol Road, Linscomb said.

CHP officers were called to help Santa Rosa police at about 9:53 p.m., and the highway patrol deployed a helicopter to the golf course in addition to officers in patrol cars.

Once the helicopter arrived, it located a Pontiac G8 leaving the area and directed patrol officers to follow the car, a CHP news release said.

The driver and a passenger abandoned the Pontiac on a street off Grange Road, located south east of the golf course, and both people got into another car. That vehicle, an Acura, drove toward Petaluma Hill Road at Crane Canyon Road were more cars had arrived and were getting ready to start another sideshow, the CHP said.

The helicopter continued to follow the Acura, which was eventually pulled over by an officer. That driver was arrested, suspected of aiding and abetting. The driver of the Pontiac was also arrested, suspected of participating in the sideshow.

A 17-year-old driver and the driver of a black Ford Mustang was also arrested that night, though more information of those arrests was not immediately available Monday, the CHP said. The 17-year-old was released to a parent after police made the arrest and the rest of the drivers arrested were booked into the Sonoma County Jail, deRutte said.

Santa Rosa police officers last saw the group of cars at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, an intersection surrounded by several late-night eateries in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, Linscomb said.

One person threw a bottle at an officer’s car as police responded to the sideshow, which died down at about 12:30 a.m., Linscomb added.

Santa Rosa officers made approximately 45 traffic stops in connection with Sunday’s sideshow, citing and releasing about six people for exhibitions of speed, or speed contests, he added. Several others were cited for various other vehicle violations, he said.

Santa Rosa police were additionally dispatched to a rollover crash that involved three people trapped in an overturned sedan on Sebastopol Road and Lombardi Court, authorities said.

Given the proximity of the crash to the sideshow about a mile east on the road, police suspect the car may have been involved in the illegal car rally, though Linscomb said officers were still investigating the incident and could not provide additional information.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut open one of the car’s doors and pull the passengers inside out from the vehicle, which had struck a pole that fell on top of the car, Santa Rosa Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said. All reported minor injuries.

About 100 drivers flooded Santa Rosa last April, leading to the arrest of two Santa Rosa men who police said sped from them to avoid arrest. Like Sunday’s display, the illegal rally also spanned several locations, including Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, the area of the Bennett Valley Golf Course and Airport Boulevard at Fulton Road. Earlier that year, social media posts alerted Santa Rosa police that drivers were planning a sideshow and the agency, along with the CHP, organized a crackdown on the car rallies. Twenty-three people were cited, and an estimated 100 drivers, mostly from Sonoma County, participated in the event.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.