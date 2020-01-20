Subscribe

3rd horse in three days dies at Santa Anita in training

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 20, 2020, 9:31AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ARCADIA — A third horse died in three days at Santa Anita when it collided with another horse during training hours on Sunday.

Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Eric Kuljac, was euthanized because of his undisclosed injuries. The other horse apparently wasn't injured.

Santa Anita has had five horse deaths since Dec. 26, two days before the winter-spring meet began. Last year, 37 horses died at the Southern California racetrack.

Tikkun Olam had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $40,743. His death was the first on the main dirt surface.

On Friday, Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, broke his ankle after running in a race. On Saturday, Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered the same ankle injury in the stretch. Both were running in turf races.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine