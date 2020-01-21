2 dead, 5 injured after shooter fired 'indiscriminately' inside San Antonio club, police say

Two people were killed and five were wounded late Sunday when an assailant began shooting "indiscriminately" inside a club in San Antonio, according to police.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that someone opened fire about 9 p.m. during a performance at Ventura, a music venue and bar in the River Walk, just north of downtown.

On Monday evening, police, who had spent the day searching for the suspect, said they had arrested 19-year-old Kieran Christopher Williams, who will be charged with murder. Williams began shooting during an an altercation inside the bar, McManus said.

One of the deceased victims, identified by police as Robert Martinez, was 21 years old, McManus said. Another victim, identified as 25-year-old Alejandro Robles, died on the way to a hospital, he said. Five others were wounded and hospitalized Sunday night, and police said Monday that they are expected to survive.

"It's nothing more complicated than an argument that occurred inside the club with at least one person pulling out a firearm," McManus said. "I'm told the individuals shot were patrons."

McManus said he could not confirm what the argument was about.

"We're working on that," he added. "I'm confident we will identify the individual and have that person in custody sooner [rather] than later."

