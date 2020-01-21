Subscribe

Santa Rosa woman arrested after allegedly shooting at ex-boyfriend on Joe Rodota Trail

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 20, 2020, 10:03PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly chased and shot at an ex-boyfriend on the Joe Rodota Trail because he apparently owed her money.

Lynn Ranyce Young, 51, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and for possessing an unregistered firearm, according to a prepared statement from Santa Rosa police.

Two Santa Rosa officers were investigating an unrelated domestic disturbance at the Jack In The Box restaurant near Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue at 4:35 p.m. While there, they were flagged down by a man who told them he had been chased by a car and “shot at” on the Rodota trail just minutes earlier by his ex-girlfriend. He told the officers she was driving a white Ford Escape and was armed with a black handgun.

After searching the area, officers located the car and detained the driver, who police identified as Young. Police found an unregistered Glock handgun in the car.

After interviewing Young, investigators discovered she sought the man, who lives on the trail, because he owed her money.

She tracked him down, chasing him with her car along a section of the trail. When he wouldn’t stop, she pulled out her handgun and fired two shots in his direction, police said. The gun then jammed and Young drove away in her Ford Escape.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

