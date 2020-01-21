Subscribe

Police ramping up traffic enforcement at accident-prone Santa Rosa intersection

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2020, 10:01AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Santa Rosa Police Department is paying close attention to an accident-prone intersection in south Santa Rosa, conducting a weeklong operation to encourage safer driving in a busy commercial corridor.

Police are ramping up enforcement efforts at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues near the Santa Rosa Southside shopping center, looking for speed, cell phone, seatbelt, red light and lane marking violations, the department said in a statement.

The operation began Monday and will end Friday.

Santa Rosa police analysts identified the intersection as a high-collision area over the past year, said Lt. John Snetsinger.

The traffic bureau targets areas like the Santa Rosa and Yolanda intersection on a rotating basis, he said.

“Announcing the (operation) also lets the community know that we are paying attention and hopefully raises voluntary compliance with traffic laws, which is always our main goal,” Snetsinger said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine