Police ramping up traffic enforcement at accident-prone Santa Rosa intersection

The Santa Rosa Police Department is paying close attention to an accident-prone intersection in south Santa Rosa, conducting a weeklong operation to encourage safer driving in a busy commercial corridor.

Police are ramping up enforcement efforts at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues near the Santa Rosa Southside shopping center, looking for speed, cell phone, seatbelt, red light and lane marking violations, the department said in a statement.

The operation began Monday and will end Friday.

Santa Rosa police analysts identified the intersection as a high-collision area over the past year, said Lt. John Snetsinger.

The traffic bureau targets areas like the Santa Rosa and Yolanda intersection on a rotating basis, he said.

“Announcing the (operation) also lets the community know that we are paying attention and hopefully raises voluntary compliance with traffic laws, which is always our main goal,” Snetsinger said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.