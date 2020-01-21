Subscribe

Heavenly Mountain resort employee dies after 'serious incident' on trail

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 21, 2020, 8:35AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border has died after what the resort called a “serious incident" on a trail.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. was killed on Saturday, KOLO-TV reported.

He was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office in Washoe County were investigating.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine