Subscribe

Boy survives attack by Southern California mountain lion

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 21, 2020, 8:49AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LAKE FOREST — A 3-year-old boy was in stable condition after suffering severe wounds in an attack by a mountain lion in a Southern California wilderness park, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The boy was grabbed by the neck and his father threw a backpack at the cougar. It let go of the child and grabbed the pack and climbed a tree, OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA.

The county sheriff's department said it helped evacuate the park and then received permission from state Fish and Wildlife to kill the lion.

Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park sprawls over 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) of canyons and grasslands in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.

In 2004, a mountain lion killed a lone cyclist in the park and hours later mauled another passing cyclist who survived.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine