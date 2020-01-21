Subscribe

Bay Area man running eight marathons in eight days for charity

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2020, 11:03AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A Bay Area man is running eight marathons in eight days to raise money for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides resources and healthcare for children and expectant mothers, according to a ﻿Stanford Children's Health blog.

Brendan Watkins, 44, will have run nearly 210 miles on all seven continents when he completes his "Triple 8 Quest." Watkins is the administrative director of analytics at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. He's keeping track of each marathon on his blog and has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins' journey began in Auckland, New Zealand, where he finished his first marathon Tuesday in 3 hours and 45 minutes, according to the blog.

"Felt good, and tried to take it easy especially in the last six miles or so," he wrote. "The people were absolutely lovely and really supportive, which helped a lot."

His final marathon will be on Jan. 28 in King George Island, Antarctica.

To donate, go to Watkins' fundraising page here.

