Santa Rosa teen driver in fatal Fountaingrove crash avoids jail with diversion program

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 6:25PM
Updated 19 hours ago

For a moment Friday, Santa Rosa teen Taylor Sorg returned to life in family photos and videos played on a screen in Sonoma County juvenile court.

Before a courtroom packed with family and friends, Sorg grew up in images, from a chubby-cheeked baby to a toddler twirling the skirt of her pink dress to the sporty, goofy teen she had become last summer when she was killed in a car crash at age 16.

The driver responsible for the July 1 crash, Rachel Lonto, 17, of Santa Rosa, watched too as visions of Sorg’s effervescent life played upon the screen. Lonto was seated near her parents and next to her lawyer, waiting for a key decision in her case.

Earlier this month, she had admitted to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving for the July 1 crash that killed Sorg, a schoolmate at Maria Carrillo High and severely injured her friend and classmate, Kaitlyn Tyndall.

The Sorg and Tyndall families both pleaded that Lonto be forced to serve time in jail, but Judge Kenneth Gnoss on Friday ruled she was suitable for a supervised rehabilitation program mandated by state laws for some juveniles facing criminal charges.

Gnoss announced his decision after a gut-wrenching three-hour hearing that became an emotional reckoning for three families grieving Sorg’s death, the potentially lifelong impacts of Tyndall’s injuries and Lonto’s responsibility for it all.

“I would do anything to bring her back and in a heartbeat I would have taken her place,” Lonto said through tears after the videos played.

The judge’s decision means Lonto will be able to avoid criminal charges or punishments if she complies with a stringent set of rules he set for her to follow, including a curfew, electronic monitoring, warrantless searches and overall good behavior at school, home and elsewhere. Gnoss said his decision was based on requirements of a juvenile justice system designed to rehabilitate, educate and guide children who get into trouble so that they may become productive adults.

“I am so sorry for what you have had to go through,” Gnoss said to the families. “Nothing the court does can replace Taylor or restore Kaitlin back to who she was.”

The night of the crash, the teens were with friends at a popular hangout spot called “top of the world” in the Fountaingrove hills. Sometime after 11 p.m., Sorg and Tyndall got into Lonto’s car and she headed down Skyfarm Drive. She passed a car ahead of them and missed a turn at Thomas Lake Harris Drive, crashing into trees and down an embankment.

Sorg and Tyndall — who hadn’t put on their seatbelts — were thrown from the vehicle. Deputy District Attorney Barbara Nanney told the court Lonto’s car was traveling 45 mph at the time of impact — well beyond the 25 mph speed limit and dangerous on a steep hill and sharp turn, she said. She blew through a stop sign before missing the turn, Nanney said.

Addressing the judge and Lonto Friday, Taylor’s father Bill Sorg said it had been exactly six months and 23 days since the daughter who called him “Daddy coach” was killed. No more softball practices, no more father-daughter breakfasts, no more hopes for his daughter’s future, he said.

“I’m desperate to see my little southpaw again, her amazing blue eyes and give her a bear hug,” Sorg said.

For about two hours, family members spoke to the court and to Lonto, sharing in detail the profound anguish left in the wake of the crash.

Tyndall also spoke about the lifelong challenges she’ll face due to her experience, including a traumatic brain injury that has at least for now halted her promising academic career and aspirations.

Tyndall said she has memory loss and constant headaches. She longs to see Sorg, her best friend, and mourns the fact that she’ll never play sports again. School and other tasks are now so difficult “when it used to come easy,” she said.

“I lost everything important to me that night, while your life goes on,” Tyndall said to Lonto. “You’ve changed my life in a horrible way.”

She and others expressed anger at Lonto and her family, repeatedly remarking that they had never received an apology and criticizing their family.

“I feel a visceral emptiness, like a vital part of me is missing,” said Taylor’s mother Tracy Sorg. “I both mourn her and yearn for her return. It is a living hell.”

Lonto’s attorney Steve Gallenson spoke up at one point, telling the judge and others that it was he who told Lonto and her family to not contact the others, even to express remorse or an apology. Gallenson remarked that the juvenile justice system creates an ‘us versus them’ dynamic that forces families to suffer apart instead of mourn together.

Lonto’s father, Robert Lonto, spoke too, through sobs, expressing his sorrow for the Sorg and Tyndall families. He said they were told to leave them alone and wanted to respect their privacy, but had quietly brought pink roses to Sorg’s memorial site several times.

“I don’t know what to say, but it’s not because we don’t care,” he said. “It’s not that at all.”

Lonto admitted to the charges Jan. 3, which is akin to a guilty plea for adults facing criminal charges and enabled her to seek consideration for the juvenile justice program called deferred judgment aimed at emphasizing reform rather than simply administering punishment.

Gnoss warned Lonto he could call her back to court to face judgment for the crimes if she fails to conduct herself well for a period of time that could last between one and three years.

She returns to court Feb. 24 when the court will order her to pay restitution to the families, which could be as much as $70,000. She will return to court periodically when her probation officers provide updates to the judge.

Gnoss also ordered Lonto to perform 400 hours of community service, participate in counseling programs with her parents and speak to other teens about the consequences of her actions through organized programs.

“If anything can come of this, it would be for Rachel to share her devastation with other students in Sonoma County,” Gnoss said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem

