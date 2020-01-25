Santa Rosa teen driver in fatal Fountaingrove crash avoids jail with diversion program

For a moment Friday, Santa Rosa teen Taylor Sorg returned to life in family photos and videos played on a screen in Sonoma County juvenile court.

Before a courtroom packed with family and friends, Sorg grew up in images, from a chubby-cheeked baby to a toddler twirling the skirt of her pink dress to the sporty, goofy teen she had become last summer when she was killed in a car crash at age 16.

The driver responsible for the July 1 crash, Rachel Lonto, 17, of Santa Rosa, watched too as visions of Sorg’s effervescent life played upon the screen. Lonto was seated near her parents and next to her lawyer, waiting for a key decision in her case.

Earlier this month, she had admitted to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving for the July 1 crash that killed Sorg, a schoolmate at Maria Carrillo High and severely injured her friend and classmate, Kaitlyn Tyndall.

The Sorg and Tyndall families both pleaded that Lonto be forced to serve time in jail, but Judge Kenneth Gnoss on Friday ruled she was suitable for a supervised rehabilitation program mandated by state laws for some juveniles facing criminal charges.

Gnoss announced his decision after a gut-wrenching three-hour hearing that became an emotional reckoning for three families grieving Sorg’s death, the potentially lifelong impacts of Tyndall’s injuries and Lonto’s responsibility for it all.

“I would do anything to bring her back and in a heartbeat I would have taken her place,” Lonto said through tears after the videos played.

The judge’s decision means Lonto will be able to avoid criminal charges or punishments if she complies with a stringent set of rules he set for her to follow, including a curfew, electronic monitoring, warrantless searches and overall good behavior at school, home and elsewhere. Gnoss said his decision was based on requirements of a juvenile justice system designed to rehabilitate, educate and guide children who get into trouble so that they may become productive adults.

“I am so sorry for what you have had to go through,” Gnoss said to the families. “Nothing the court does can replace Taylor or restore Kaitlin back to who she was.”

The night of the crash, the teens were with friends at a popular hangout spot called “top of the world” in the Fountaingrove hills. Sometime after 11 p.m., Sorg and Tyndall got into Lonto’s car and she headed down Skyfarm Drive. She passed a car ahead of them and missed a turn at Thomas Lake Harris Drive, crashing into trees and down an embankment.

Sorg and Tyndall — who hadn’t put on their seatbelts — were thrown from the vehicle. Deputy District Attorney Barbara Nanney told the court Lonto’s car was traveling 45 mph at the time of impact — well beyond the 25 mph speed limit and dangerous on a steep hill and sharp turn, she said. She blew through a stop sign before missing the turn, Nanney said.

Addressing the judge and Lonto Friday, Taylor’s father Bill Sorg said it had been exactly six months and 23 days since the daughter who called him “Daddy coach” was killed. No more softball practices, no more father-daughter breakfasts, no more hopes for his daughter’s future, he said.