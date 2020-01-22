Celebration of Petaluma restaurateur Kathleen Weber’s life Sunday

The public is invited to a celebration of life at Della Fattoria on Sunday for Kathleen Weber, the beloved Petaluma restaurateur and baker who died last weekend.

The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma restaurant, located at 143 Petaluma Blvd. N. Weber was co-owner of the popular bakery and European-style cafe.

Beer, wine and snacks will be offered “Della style,” said Kathleen Weber’s daughter, Elisa Weber. “People should feel festive.”

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail or business casual attire, she said.

The family established the Kathleen Weber Memorial Fund. Donations can be sent to 1159 Skillman Lane, Petaluma, 94952. A box will be set up at the restaurant Sunday for guests to share messages with the family, or donate to the fund.

“It’s going to be over the top,” Elisa Weber said of the celebration. “I’m trying to give her what she so deserved. The ultimate magic room is what she’s going to have.”

