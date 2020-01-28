Pursuing their passion: hopeful Santa Rosa sportscasters get VIP treatment at Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr looked tired.

After winning three of the last five NBA titles, the Golden State Warriors have sunk to the cellar this season. All the losing is taking a toll on Kerr, the head coach, whose features were creased and careworn at Friday’s pregame media briefing. But a question posed by a rookie reporter seemed to briefly lift his spirits.

“Soooo,” said 26-year-old Mauricio Stillman, after an attendant handed him a microphone, “when are Steph and Klay coming back?”

Kerr shared that Klay Thompson’s surgically repaired left knee would be reevaluated “at the All Star break” around February 18. The status of star guard Steph Curry, who broke a bone in his left hand in October, would be updated February 1.

“We’ll see how it goes,” the coach concluded.

“All right,” replied Stillman, whose bright smile was eclipsed, if possible, by the grin on the face of his crewcut friend, Austin Roach, seated beside him. Both are from Santa Rosa, both participate in programs offered by the nonprofit Becoming Independent, which helps adults with developmental disabilities lead meaningful lives.

After finding out about “Bay Area Sports Mornings,” a kind of sports roundup that runs most mornings on Stillman’s YouTube channel, the Warriors invited him and Roach to attend Friday’s game as members of the media. For the most part, they fit in, although their natty dress and excellent grooming indicated they were not print journalists.

Working with staff at Becoming Independent, Stillman learned in 2018 to channel his love of sports into this daily synopsis of what’s happening with the 49ers, Raiders, A’s, Giants and Warriors. Since then, he’s posted some 250 shows, and is often joined by his wingman, Roach, who shares his passion for sports, but has fewer qualms about taking those teams to task, if they deserve it.

After noting in a recent broadcast that they had the league’s worst record, Roach informed the Warriors that they needed “to step up on defense.” After a pause, he added, “And on offense.”

Other than that, the team looked great.

Undeterred by that criticism, or perhaps unaware of it, the Warriors invited the YouTube duo to the game against the Indiana Pacers. After picking up their media credentials, Roach and Stillman were given a tour of the gleaming new Chase Center by Lisa Goodwin, the team’s vice president of corporate communications, and an ex-Novato High School hoops star.

On their way to Kerr’s pregame press conference, they were introduced to Kerith Burke, the courtside reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area. Before posing for a picture, she asked each of them, “May I put my arm around you?” The guys were fine with that, as it turned out.

Following Stillman’s triumphant moment in the Kerr press conference, he and Roach were sitting courtside, watching warmups, when a giant strode over and introduced himself. This was 6-foot-11 ex-Warrior Zaza Pachulia, who now works in the team’s front office. Asked by Pachulia to name his three favorite players, Roach ticked off a trio of Warriors: Draymond Green, Thompson and Curry.

“We have the same taste,” said Pachulia, who high-fived Roach and told both VIPs to “Enjoy the game.”