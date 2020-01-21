Subscribe

Heavenly Mountain Resort employee third man to die over weekend on Lake Tahoe trails

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 21, 2020, 1:43PM
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A member of the ski patrol at Heavenly Mountain Resort near South Lake Tahoe was working when he was found unconscious on a challenging ski run, authorities said. He later died at a hospital.

The death of Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday was one of three deaths over the weekend in the Lake Tahoe area, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

Nicholson was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Nevada said.

Authorities did not say how he was injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office in Washoe County were investigating a cause of death.

Nicholson was the third man to die in snow-related accidents in the Lake Tahoe area this weekend.

Carson Valley resident Jake Roman died Friday in a snowmobile accident at Blue Lakes on Friday. Also Friday, a man was killed in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows.

