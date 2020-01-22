Santa Rosa man arrested in Marin County on suspicion of prowling, indecent exposure

A Santa Rosa man who was arrested in Marin County on Friday is suspected of entering an elderly woman’s home while she slept.

Karl Vincent D’Angelo, 52, was booked into the Marin County Jail on multiple charges, including stalking, indecent exposure, elder abuse with great bodily injury likely, burglary, committing a felony while out on bail and prowling, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

D’Angelo is suspected of entering the home of an elderly victim in the unincorporated area of Strawberry while she was sleeping on Dec. 22. The victim was awoken by the presence of a stranger in her bedroom. When she yelled out, the man fled from the house naked.

Investigators learned that a person and vehicle were seen loitering in the area the week before. They identified D’Angelo as the suspect, thanks to a photo a neighbor had taken of the vehicle.

Detectives spotted his vehicle near the same victim’s residence on Friday, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brenton Schneider. They arrested him about 9:30 p.m., when they saw him walking away from a side yard of the victim’s home.

D’Angelo is facing similar charges in Sonoma County and was released on bail for that case. In early October, Santa Rosa police arrested D’Angelo after an individual reported that he had been masturbating while looking into houses in an Oakmont neighborhood on several occasions, said Sgt. Brenda Harrington, who supervises sex crime and domestic violence investigations.

