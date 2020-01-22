4 arrested in Sonoma County street-racing rally ID’d

CHP released the identities of the four Sonoma County men who were arrested in connection with the street-racing rally that ran through multiple intersections in or near Santa Rosa on Sunday.

The sideshow featured more than 100 cars, CHP estimated. Drivers did stunts and doughnuts with their vehicles, blocking traffic and potentially causing a nearby crash.

Jaime Antonio Moreno Hernandez, 28, of Santa Rosa was booked on charges of reckless driving and exhibition of speed; Adrian Moreno Vazquez, 18, of Sonoma was booked on suspicion of exhibition of speed; and Bernny Suriano, 22, of Santa Rosa was booked on charges of exhibition of speed and driving under the influence of drugs, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

A 17-year-old boy from Cotati also was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and exhibition of speed, though his identity will not be released because he’s a minor.

CHP officers in an airplane spotted a 2009 black Pontiac G8 leaving the sideshow and told patrol officers to follow the car. The driver, Hernandez, and an unidentified passenger abandoned the Pontiac and got into a 2007 Acura TLS, driven by Suriano. A CHP officer pulled over the Acura as it was heading toward Petaluma Hill Road, where the next sideshow was about to start, and arrested both Hernandez and Suriano, deRutte said.

Vazquez was driving a 2014 black Ford Mustang when he was arrested, and the Cotati teen was driving a 2003 blue Ford Mustang.

