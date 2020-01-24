Deaf Sonoma special ed instructor gets teaching assist from hearing dog

Around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon, a fire alarm went off at Sonoma Valley High School.

School officials quickly determined there was no fire. That didn’t stop an occupant of Room H23 from taking the alarm very seriously.

Repeatedly, insistently, a 2-year-old golden Lab named Sierra poked her nose into the right leg of Patty Ruotolo, a special education teacher at this campus in the town of Sonoma.

It was a false alarm, but no one told Sierra. “She was going nuts,” said Ruotolo, who is deaf, and relies on her “hearing dog” to alert her to a variety of sounds in her environment: her alarm clock going off, her phone ringing, her name being called and her keys falling on the floor, to name a few.

She and Sierra met during an intensive two-week training in November at Canine Companions for Independence in Santa Rosa. In addition to improving and enriching the life of her owner, Sierra has had a positive effect on the students in Ruotolo’s classroom.

“If I’m angry when I get to class,” said sophomore Kapono Meyer, “(Sierra) kind of calms me down. She has that effect on the whole room.”

Ruotolo goes by her maiden name, though her students refer to her as Ms. McVeigh — the surname of her ex-husband, whom she divorced 4 ½ years ago. If the room is quiet, she makes conversation with seeming ease, despite her profound hearing loss. She is able to hear some sounds with the assistance of a hearing aid in her left ear, and a cochlear implant in her right. That device bypasses damaged parts of the ear and directly stimulates her auditory nerve. Still, her hearing remains limited.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in communications from Chico State, she got a teaching credential, and a master’s degree from San Francisco State. “Tests were hard for me,” she recalled. “I would miss just enough” of classroom lectures “to make it difficult.”

She’d been teaching at Sonoma Valley High School for 18 years when a frightening experience in 2017 helped convince her to get a hearing dog.

Before going to sleep at night, Ruotolo removes her hearing aid and implant. “At night, I don’t hear anything,” she said. After retiring on the evening of Oct. 8, 2017, she woke up in the middle of the night and checked her phone.

Facebook was blowing up, she recalled. The North Bay fires were ravaging thousands of acres to the north and east, turning the night sky orange. While her apartment in the town of Sonoma was not threatened, that experience left her with lingering anxiety. If her son, Jake — now a junior at Sonoma Valley — is with her ex-husband, as Jake was the night of those wildfires, she’s alone.

“If someone comes knocking on my door to evacuate me,” she said, “I’m not going to hear them.”

Ruotolo did some research, and began the process of getting a hearing dog. After a lengthy application and interviewing process with Canine Companions, she reported to the nonprofit’s Santa Rosa campus for a two-week training session led by instructor Ken Reid.

On the first day, Reid observed as participants worked with various dogs, using commands he’d taught them. He knew ahead of time Ruotolo was a teacher, and that her hearing dog would be in the classroom most days.