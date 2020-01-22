Subscribe

Police say toddler drowned in Fresno hotel bathtub

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 22, 2020, 8:27AM
Updated 50 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

FRESNO — A 1-year-old child who was left unattended in a Fresno hotel bathtub drown Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to the Economy Inn about an unresponsive 1-year-old child and found the child face down in the tub of water, the Fresno Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators established that the mother was bathing her two children when one became disruptive and she took that one out, leaving the other child still in the bath. She returned to find the 1-year-old face down and submerged in the water, KSEE-TV reported.

Attempts to resuscitate the toddler were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother will not face charges, police said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine