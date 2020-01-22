Subscribe

Woman killed with own car after Hollywood road-rage incident

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 22, 2020, 8:41AM

LOS ANGELES — A driver involved in a road-rage incident in Hollywood was struck and killed by her own car Tuesday, police said.

Sophia Ardalan, 27, was crushed by her Mercedes-Benz in front of her own apartment building following the confrontation that occurred at around midnight, authorities said.

Ardalan was behind the wheel on Sunset Boulevard when the car bumped a motorcyclist in an apparent act of road rage, police said.

The motorcyclist followed the car to an apartment, where witnesses said the woman and her passenger got out of the car, argued with him and then got back in the car, KCBS-TV reported.

“The car began to drive away. The driver was ejected, fell out of the car somehow, striking a tree,” police Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The woman then took the wheel and tried to move the car but instead crushed Ardalan, authorities said.

She ran away but was taken into custody later Tuesday morning.

Her name wasn't immediately released.

The motorcyclist wasn't held. He didn't know Ardalan, authorities said.

