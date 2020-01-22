How a Facebook group supports people on the streets

Evangeline Elmendorf Greene can go an entire day — sometimes more — without speaking to anyone in Santa Fe, N.M. When she wakes up in the cab of her truck and heads over to the Walmart to wash up, she sees families shopping together and feels alienated from their world of everyday errands and warm beds.

"I feel like a shadow in the world," Greene said.

But when she turns to the glow of her smartphone, Greene has friends at her fingertips. Some of them she has known for years, but only behind the glassy screen of her phone. They share stories of trying to sleep on cold sidewalks, swabbing down their arms and legs with baby wipes, finding cheap hacks to stay warm or cool.

There are Facebook groups for people who adore betta fish, for mushroom hunters, the newly engaged, engineers, Pilates instructors, cryptocurrency investors, people trying out the keto diet or tracking the aurora borealis.

A Facebook group for homeless people — more than 1,200 members and counting — might be unexpected but no more strange. Smartphones have become common even among the destitute, who rely on phones and internet access to seek work, housing and other help. Many have also turned to the internet to ease the isolation and disdain they face on the streets.

In one post, an 18-year-old says she has been homeless since the death of her father. Within minutes, someone replies "so sorry for your loss." In another post, someone thanks people for checking in after her daughter underwent surgery.

And a woman who had escaped homelessness by going back to an abusive ex said she now had days to get out of her house, after the ex decided to move to Florida.

"I'm terrified at the thought of going to a shelter if I could even find one with available space, no family left alive, no friends to turn to due to years of being controlled and isolated," she wrote.

"I guess my question is how do you continue to fight when you just feel like giving up?" she asked.

In Phoenix, Jamie Adams said the private group saved her from succumbing to depression.

"You can go in there and get reinforcement without anyone trying to shrink you or fix you," said Adams, who is now living in an extended stay hotel. "They listen. A lot of people don't listen."

The online group was launched three years ago by Mark Horvath, who founded the nonprofit Invisible People to change public perceptions of homeless people through storytelling, education and advocacy. Horvath, who was once homeless in Hollywood, wanted to help build an online community to provide peer support around the clock.

The ground rules are simple, Horvath said: Treat people with grace and kindness. Everybody needs to feel safe. No personal attacks. No racism. And no fundraising. Although the group is meant for homeless and formerly homeless people, it also includes nurses, doctors and social workers who are there to help.

Horvath said in one instance, the group swiftly linked someone in need with a nearby doctor. In another, a Houston woman reached out to the group, asking someone to call her while she was walking back to her tent at night.

Wendi Taylor said it was the first time she had walked alone down that poorly lit street after she had survived a sexual assault. Not long after she posted on the page, a formerly homeless woman called her and stayed on the phone as Taylor walked down a darkened lot, train tracks and a shadowy, wooded area on her way back from Burger King.