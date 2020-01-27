Healdsburg second-guessing planned event space, future farmers market home in favor of housing

The Healdsburg City Council is rethinking whether to proceed with its planned renovation of a historic downtown building for a long-envisioned open-air event pavilion and space for a weekly farmers market in its review of city-owned sites for affordable housing.

The council drew a rare standing room-only audience at City Hall when it met last week and discussed the future of the 1920s-era industrial warehouse located at 3 North St., known as both the Cerri and Purity property. Many in the crowd attended to support going ahead with the community event center, emboldened by a $7 million pledge to build it made the week prior by the Foley Family Foundation, the charitable arm of the Santa Rosa-headquartered luxury wine brand.

In May 2017, the five-member council unanimously approved the 5,200-square-foot event space and 6,100-square-foot open-air and parking area makeover — a concept that dates back to at least 2009. But lacking the $3.8 million it was estimated to cost at the time of approval, the project stalled while the city sought a benefactor.

But the city recently threw the 1.2-acre parcel, which it bought in 2004 for $1.7 million, into the conversation of prime locations for building affordable housing. The City Council met behind closed doors in October with Burbank Housing after the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit made what city officials described as an unsolicited proposal to build lower-income housing at the site, which is located just two blocks from Healdsburg’s downtown plaza. A handful of residents showed up to a public meeting two weeks later to question the city’s transparency on the issue and its possible shift away from the promised new home for the popular farmers market.

At the Tuesday meeting, city staff presented new options for the site, including pursuing two different affordable housing developments and relocating the farmers market project elsewhere, as well as considering it for a SMART train platform in a potential land swap with the commuter rail agency. A majority of council members — two of whom previously voted in favor of the community event center — asked that more study be done to decide how to move forward, with preference for the pair of housing proposals.

“I just want to make it clear that, as it stands right now, I’m not in favor of pursuing the pavilion on 3 North St.,” Councilman Shaun McCaffery said last Tuesday. “Where it’s located so close to downtown, and the fact that city owns it, presents an opportunity that we really need to think about a little bit more clearly now that more things are coming into picture.”

A decision to go in a different direction with the property, which has already undergone a lengthy public approval process and hasn’t been occupied since Purity Chemical Supply vacated it in late 2006, risks losing the commitment of millions of dollars to the project, Councilman David Hagele countered. He was joined by Mayor Leah Gold in pushing to stick with the community event space, which was designed to pay tribute to the city’s agricultural roots.

“When you have an offer on the table, it’s important that we take that seriously,” Hagele said. “Right now, we have something that has gone through the public process, has been approved by council and now we have a potential funding option. I think we are not doing our jobs unless we explore that option.”