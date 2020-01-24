Subscribe

Healdsburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 marijuana-related slaying

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 23, 2020, 8:33PM

Nearly two years after Jose Evelio Martinez of Cloverdale was fatally shot by an acquaintance and buried under an illegal marijuana garden, his family confronted on Thursday the convicted killer in a Sonoma County courtroom.

Martinez’s siblings and his daughter told the court about Martinez’s devotion to his family and they asked Judge Dana Simonds to send Socorro Sierra to prison for the rest of his life.

They described Martinez as a father who did not miss teacher conferences for his children. They shared the advice he gave to his sisters and the grief he was bearing over the recent death of his wife to a sudden illness.

They told of the horror experienced at learning the man they loved had been left for dead — shot by a business partner in a marijuana deal, and buried 6 feet deep in a small plot outside Healdsburg that the killer would later plant with pot.

For weeks, the family thought he was missing.

“That’s just horrible, unjust and cowardly,” his sister, Alicia Foley of Cloverdale, said inside the courtroom Thursday. “My brother would never hurt anyone. We are a simple, hardworking family.”

Sierra sat unmoving at the defense table. A photo of a smiling Martinez was projected on the wall.

Simonds told the courtroom that the seriousness of the charges and the callousness of the crimes meant there was little discretion to do anything but hand Sierra, 35, the maximum sentence — mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The sentence was handed down two months after a jury in November convicted Sierra of the July 2018 murder and kidnapping of Martinez, 46, a father of two and longtime employee of Friedman’s Home Improvement.

Prosecutors said Martinez had entered into a brief business relationship with Sierra, a black market drug dealer who trafficked in marijuana and methamphetamine.

He was grieving the sudden death of his wife and was feeling pressure to make more money to support his two young-adult children, prosecutors said.

Martinez had agreed to be the middle man in supplying Sierra with bulk marijuana, according to the investigation. When Martinez’s source didn’t come through, he tried to bow out of the deal, officials said.

Sierra became aggressive, showing up at Martinez’s home and calling him repeatedly, claiming he was owed upwards of $16,000, according to prosecutors.

Sierra confronted Martinez outside of a Cloverdale grocery store, and convinced the man to get into a car with two other men. Sierra drove the group to a secluded area in the Mayacamas Mountains near The Geysers geothermal area.

He shot Martinez under the Old Geysers Bridge, leaving the body there and returning on a different day to collect the body in plastic bags, prosecutors said.

Sierra rented a backhoe and buried Martinez’s body on a property off West Dry Creek Road, where a marijuana garden was then planted on top, according to prosecutors.

Sierra’s accomplices pleaded guilty to their roles in the slaying in agreements with prosecutors. Felix Fernando Carreon was sentenced to six years in state prison and Climmie Smith-Hill received a one-year jail sentence with three years felony probation.

Simonds discussed the pointlessness of Sierra’s violence because it was apparently based on a scheme he cooked up to try to extort money out of Martinez.

Martinez’s family members described in stark detail for the court — including the judge, Sierra and a gallery of about two dozen family members — how his murder upended their lives.

His adult daughter, Wendy Martinez of Cloverdale, recalled her father reading chapters of her math textbooks so that he could learn with her. She described his soft knock on her bedroom door when he came to comfort her when she was upset.

She said she felt guilty that her father became involved with a drug dealer out of a duty to provide for her and her brother. She voiced remorse for every time they had argued and shared with the court a dark wish — that she could take her father’s place so he could live.

At that, the judge cut in.

“Ms. Martinez, this is not your fault,” Simonds said, urging her to seek out support. “You need to live out your life and care about your life as your parents raised you to do.”

Sierra’s attorney Walter Rubenstein, said before the hearing that he would appeal the jury’s verdict because he believes judge’s instructions to jurors about the crime of kidnapping were faulty and that she incorrectly prevented him from asking certain questions of witnesses on the stand.

In court, Simonds asked Sierra if he wanted to speak, and Rubenstein spoke on his behalf. He said he believed Sierra when he said he didn’t intend for Martinez to die.

“I do want to express to the family that this is absolutely tragic,” Rubenstein said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

