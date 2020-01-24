Healdsburg man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 marijuana-related slaying

Nearly two years after Jose Evelio Martinez of Cloverdale was fatally shot by an acquaintance and buried under an illegal marijuana garden, his family confronted on Thursday the convicted killer in a Sonoma County courtroom.

Martinez’s siblings and his daughter told the court about Martinez’s devotion to his family and they asked Judge Dana Simonds to send Socorro Sierra to prison for the rest of his life.

They described Martinez as a father who did not miss teacher conferences for his children. They shared the advice he gave to his sisters and the grief he was bearing over the recent death of his wife to a sudden illness.

They told of the horror experienced at learning the man they loved had been left for dead — shot by a business partner in a marijuana deal, and buried 6 feet deep in a small plot outside Healdsburg that the killer would later plant with pot.

For weeks, the family thought he was missing.

“That’s just horrible, unjust and cowardly,” his sister, Alicia Foley of Cloverdale, said inside the courtroom Thursday. “My brother would never hurt anyone. We are a simple, hardworking family.”

Sierra sat unmoving at the defense table. A photo of a smiling Martinez was projected on the wall.

Simonds told the courtroom that the seriousness of the charges and the callousness of the crimes meant there was little discretion to do anything but hand Sierra, 35, the maximum sentence — mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The sentence was handed down two months after a jury in November convicted Sierra of the July 2018 murder and kidnapping of Martinez, 46, a father of two and longtime employee of Friedman’s Home Improvement.

Prosecutors said Martinez had entered into a brief business relationship with Sierra, a black market drug dealer who trafficked in marijuana and methamphetamine.

He was grieving the sudden death of his wife and was feeling pressure to make more money to support his two young-adult children, prosecutors said.

Martinez had agreed to be the middle man in supplying Sierra with bulk marijuana, according to the investigation. When Martinez’s source didn’t come through, he tried to bow out of the deal, officials said.

Sierra became aggressive, showing up at Martinez’s home and calling him repeatedly, claiming he was owed upwards of $16,000, according to prosecutors.

Sierra confronted Martinez outside of a Cloverdale grocery store, and convinced the man to get into a car with two other men. Sierra drove the group to a secluded area in the Mayacamas Mountains near The Geysers geothermal area.

He shot Martinez under the Old Geysers Bridge, leaving the body there and returning on a different day to collect the body in plastic bags, prosecutors said.

Sierra rented a backhoe and buried Martinez’s body on a property off West Dry Creek Road, where a marijuana garden was then planted on top, according to prosecutors.

Sierra’s accomplices pleaded guilty to their roles in the slaying in agreements with prosecutors. Felix Fernando Carreon was sentenced to six years in state prison and Climmie Smith-Hill received a one-year jail sentence with three years felony probation.