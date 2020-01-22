Subscribe

4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 22, 2020, 3:16PM
Updated 46 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CORONA — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said.

The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Corona police said in a social media post.

Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport, not far from one end of the runway.

Four fatalities were confirmed, the Corona Fire Department said in Twitter post.

The aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The airport was closed to flights after the crash.

The airport is strictly for recreational aviation and has several hundred general aviation aircraft based there, according to its website.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine