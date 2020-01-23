Montage Healdsburg resort developer recommended for $4.9 million fine for environmental violations

The developer of a luxury Healdsburg resort faces a record $4.9 million fine for egregious environmental violations after allowing an estimated 6.6 million gallons of sediment-laden runoff to leave the construction site during heavy rainfall last winter, threatening already imperiled fish species in tributaries of the Russian River.

Staffers for the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board documented 38 violations of the federal Clean Water Act between October 2018 and May 2019 by developer Robert Green Jr., the owner of Montage Healdsburg, previously known as Saggio Hills.

The violations — hundreds of examples of them — were observed during repeat inspections, despite warnings to the developer of inadequate efforts to control erosion and runoff at the 258-acre site, according to regulatory documents.

Board personnel twice suspended construction through work stoppage orders, yet deficiencies still were abundant once crews were given permission to resume work, regulators said.

Even though there were points at which improvements were made, erosion control measures such as straw wattles and coverings for bare, exposed ground were not maintained, said Claudia Villacorta, the water quality control board’s prosecution team assistant executive officer.

Eventually, the controls were removed while wet weather still lay ahead so that a storm that came through in mid-May rained on the landscape without anti-erosion measures in place, she said.

“We felt like the conduct was, frankly, grossly negligent,” Villacorta said by phone. “They repeatedly failed to take action, implement effective practices, and I think that’s the reason why the penalty — the proposed fine — was significant.”

The fine — which would be the highest for this type of violation ever issued in the region — is based on calculations that each of three storms that dropped 2.2 inches of rain on Healdsburg resulted in 2.2 million gallons of runoff from the construction site.

The fine is only proposed at this point and is subject to a public hearing before the full water quality control board in mid-April in Humboldt County. At that point, Green and Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC, which is formally named in the complaint, can choose to contest it, waive a hearing and enter into closed-door settlement negotiations, or just pay the proposed fine, the water quality board said.

Green, president and chief executive of the Encinitas-based Robert Green Company, was attending a Windsor community meeting on Wednesday night to present his vision for a new Windsor Civic Center and mixed-use development. After the meeting, he said was “deeply disappointed” with the water quality board’s decision and would issue a written statement in the coming days.

“We are deeply disappointed and we will evaluate what we’ve been given,” Green said. “That’s all I’m going to say. It’s a smarter way to go for us.”

He would not say whether he denied the violations occurred or how he planned to approach the hearing and fine. His focus Wednesday night was the Windsor pitch, which could include a new city hall, police station, library and school district offices; a four-story, 151-room boutique hotel; 87 housing units; and commercial retail and restaurant space.

Though Green does not yet have a contract for the development, with a price tag in the hundreds of millions of dollars, he is exclusively negotiating with the town for the job. Town Manager Ken MacNab said Green had informed him of issues on the Montage Healdsburg site, but not to any detail. Windsor would move forward in their process with belief that work would be completed without violations, he said.