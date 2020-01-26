Gaye LeBaron: A pair of Sonoma County books chase away the winter cold blues

What we have here today is the sort of column one writes in the third week of the annual post-holiday head cold when the eyes are blurred and the mind is blurrier. It’s a classic example of the subject of my mother’s favorite joke, aimed at drawing a smile from a coughing kid. It’s about the man who went to a doctor with a long complaint. The doctor asked: “Have you had this before?” When the man answered in the affirmative, his trusted physician said: “Well, you’ve got it again.”

At any rate, I’ve got it again, and it is difficult, maybe even impossible (we’ll see…) to choose a topic my menthol-muddled mind finds interesting enough to last 1,400 words.

I have a list, of course, all columnists have a “just in case” list; but, just like the contents of my refrigerator, nothing looks good.

Then I realized that the obvious was right under my nose. Because if there’s one good thing a bad cold does for you, it is that it gives you the option of sitting still and reading. And there were the books that have been waiting on the barrister’s bookcase under the reading lamp since before “the holiday.” (That vague time period I would mark as Thanksgiving week to Jan. 2, with a couple of odd days at the end to take down the tree, pack up the Santa Claus collection and make sure all the leftovers in the freezer are clearly labeled and dated.)

So … I not only reread “Little Women” for the umpteenth time because I had seen Greta Gerwig’s take on the old classic before I caught the plague; I read two exceedingly local new books from cover to cover. One is Bob Jones’s “Proud to be a River Rat” the other is John Crevelli’s “Historical Travels Through Sonoma County.”

When I finished them, I realized these two very different books make important contributions to the very thing I aspire to. And that would be keeping the back-stories of Sonoma County alive for retelling when the proper occasion arises.

Looking first at Jones’ anthology published in early November, we find it, marked as Volume I, predicated at the outset by a promise of more stories to come. And that’s a happy thought.

If you don’t know Bob Jones … well, you should.

The Rev. Mr. Jones has been a resident of Guerneville since 1966 when he signed on as pastor for two Community Church congregations, one in Guerneville and one in Monte Rio. He kept that job 20 years, served as chaplain at Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake Village for another two decades and got his doctorate in literature in the meantime.

In 1972, he began writing a column for a river-area weekly. When it died, he went to another and, through three publications, has endured, still publishing regularly in Rollie Atkinson’s Sonoma West Times and News.

He estimates he has composed somewhere north of 2,000 columns — so far. And he has chosen a scant 52 among them to produce his first book, taking up the question of what being a “River Rat” entails.

Jones offers a local touch of the same gentle humor of the 20th century storytellers such as the New Yorker’s Joseph Mitchell and his “McSorley’s Wonderful Saloon,” or Leo Rosen’s “People I have Known Loved and Admired.”