Still friends: A dinner in Sebastopol celebrates a link with Ukraine

Current complications to the U.S.-Ukraine kinship won’t impede the community dinner and celebration with a world view that’s happening Saturday in Sebastopol.

The doors will open at the Enmanji Temple at 5:30 p.m. for “Where Sushi Meets Borsch.”

The meal and cultural festival by Sebastopol World Friends honors the west county town’s sister-city relationships with Takeo, Japan, and Chyhyryn, Ukraine.

The gathering, open to the public, was set to happen last fall but was postponed because of the Kincade fire.

Foreign foods will be served, and there will be entertainment from both Ukraine and Japan. The sponsors suggest a donation of $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

Proceeds from the friendship dinner’s silent auction and from any additional contributions will go to relief efforts in Takeo, which suffered severe flooding in late August.

There’s more information at sebastopolwf.org.