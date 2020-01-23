Subscribe

Still friends: A dinner in Sebastopol celebrates a link with Ukraine

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 23, 2020, 2:53PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Current complications to the U.S.-Ukraine kinship won’t impede the community dinner and celebration with a world view that’s happening Saturday in Sebastopol.

The doors will open at the Enmanji Temple at 5:30 p.m. for “Where Sushi Meets Borsch.”

The meal and cultural festival by Sebastopol World Friends honors the west county town’s sister-city relationships with Takeo, Japan, and Chyhyryn, Ukraine.

The gathering, open to the public, was set to happen last fall but was postponed because of the Kincade fire.

Foreign foods will be served, and there will be entertainment from both Ukraine and Japan. The sponsors suggest a donation of $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

Proceeds from the friendship dinner’s silent auction and from any additional contributions will go to relief efforts in Takeo, which suffered severe flooding in late August.

There’s more information at sebastopolwf.org.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine