Santa Rosa may expand homeless parking program

Santa Rosa will look for publicly owned lots across the city to offer as havens for homeless people living in vehicles.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to expand a lightly used safe parking program, potentially allowing people living in cars and RVs to park on certain pieces of public land or even on private residential property. The vote did not create a final expansion plan but will send city staff to the drawing board to craft a range of options the council will consider over the next several months as it writes a new budget.

The vote came after some council members openly discussed the idea of abandoning the “housing-first” approach — connecting people with homes regardless of mental health or substance abuse issues — that Santa Rosa and many other government entities have adopted as a method of fighting homelessness. And it came on the eve of the planned eviction of the large homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail, county parkland in west Santa Rosa on which as many as 250 people have set up illegal camps.

Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming delivered an emotional plea to her colleagues that they act in small but courageous ways to upend the status quo — about 1,800 people were homeless in Santa Rosa and about 3,000 countywide as of a January 2019 survey, the most recent census. She acknowledged that other council members may face political pressure if they champion safe parking places in their districts, like she might if she suggests sites in north Santa Rosa.

“And I’m sure I will hear about it from my residents, and if I lose an election over it, oh well,” she said, “because this is important enough, because people will die — people are dying, people are sleeping in puddles, and it’s just plain unacceptable.”

City Hall, the Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter, the former Bennett Valley Senior Center, the Finley Community Center and the Utilities Field Office on Stony Point Road are among the Santa Rosa-sponsored sites that could provide 100 parking spots from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to a staff briefing. The cost of a scattered-site program is estimated at about $530,000, less than the projected bill of $600,000 to $1 million for launching a 24/7 sanctioned encampment with safe parking — an option that Santa Rosa leaders have so far declined to pursue.

Councilman Chris Rogers pushed the idea of scattering sites around the city so that no one area is disproportionately affected, and he asked staff to include a “bare-bones” option of just setting aside city land for people to park. Other options would include dedicated services and added on-site outreach workers, a priority for Mayor Tom Schwedhelm.

“I do think that we have an obligation,” Rogers said. “It’s the least that we can do.”

Santa Rosa has been under a declared homeless emergency since August 2016, but the city’s spending plan allocates a little over $3 million — less than 2% of the city’s $171.3 million general fund — toward homeless services.

Part of the plan the council approved would make available $50,000 for a dedicated grant writer to seek out noncity sources of revenue to fund additional homeless programs, said Dave Gouin, the city’s housing and community services director.

City programs for addressing homelessness largely include contracts with Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, which operates the large Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter with more than 200 beds and runs a center on Morgan Street. Programs to break up encampments and conduct outreach among the local homeless population join the safe parking initiative to round out the city’s offerings.

If the city were to proceed, staff would fold new safe parking efforts into an existing program through which only three private property owners, including the First United Methodist Church on Giffen Avenue and Christ United Methodist Church of Yulupa Avenue, combine to provide 30 overnight spaces. The budget of the existing city program, which first was tested in 2015, is $20,000.

The council’s decision after members of the public, including members of the Homeless Action advocacy group that is suing local governments over an attempted eviction of the massive encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail, urged the city to act to create additional safe parking opportunities. One proponent of this idea, Daisy Pistey-Lyhne, asked council members to consider how quickly the homelessness crisis might be solved if each of them were denied access to their homes.

“This crisis would have been solved,” she said. “I think for all of us, we could say that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.