The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is moving the Doomsday Clock up to 100 seconds to midnight - a metaphor for the end of the world - in a recognition of growing threats from nuclear war, climate change and disinformation.

It is the first time the clock has passed the two-minute mark in more than 70 years of existence, a testament to the need for urgent action, the Bulletin said Thursday, as the nonprofit's leader warned of influential leaders who "denigrate and discard the most effective methods for addressing complex threats."

"The challenge is what do we do about it?" President Rachel Bronson told The Washington Post. In the clock's grimmest moment ever, she believes years of dire warnings have begun to break through.

"People are starting to get it," Bronson said, pointing to the movement ignited by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. "But we need our leaders to be responding."

Jerry Brown, the former California governor who serves as executive chair for the Bulletin, had a darker message after the clock was unveiled. The longtime Democratic politician said he sees "a world of vast, deep and pervasive complacency" toward the Doomsday Clock's message across the political spectrum.

"What is being said this morning is not being heard," Brown said. "It's being ignored. It's being denied."

Deciding each year whether humankind has veered closer to destruction, the Bulletin has traditionally focused on the availability of nuclear weapons and a willingness among the world's great powers to use them. Members of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board pointed this year to a host of concerning developments, including the prospect of a deal limiting Iran's nuclear development completely falling apart after Iran began reducing its compliance following the United States' withdrawal under President Donald Trump.

In North Korea, meanwhile, there has been "no real progress" despite fanfare over talks with the Trump administration, said Sharon Squassoni, a professor at George Washington University. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to demonstrate a new weapon. Earlier this year, she noted, the United States left an arms control treaty with Russia that had been in place since the 1980s.

Thursday's announcement also underscored changes over the years in the threats tracked by the Doomsday Clock, as the Bulletin's scientists express growing concern about the state of the planet. They warned in 2007 that the threat of climate change is "nearly as dire" as the danger of nuclear weapons, and on Thursday the Stockholm Environmental Institute's Sivan Kartha put the issue once considered an "academic curiosity" front and center.

"To test the limits of earth's habitable temperature is madness," he said. "It's a madness akin to the nuclear madness that is again threatening the world."

Countries' commitments to curb greenhouse gases in the coming decade under the Paris Climate Agreement would need to be multiplied eightfold to meet its goal of preventing the global temperature from rising 2 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels, Kartha said. He listed this year's disasters that he said were fueled by climate change: heat waves and floods in India, "unprecedented" wildfires in Australia and hurricanes around the globe.

Compounding the long-standing concerns about climate change and nuclear disaster is the rise of "information warfare," said Robert Latiff, a retired Air Force major general and a fellow at the University of Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. Technologies like artificial intelligence, fast and highly maneuverable "hypersonic" weapons, as well as the increasing potential for conflict in space all add to his worries that a minor event could trigger catastrophic fallout.