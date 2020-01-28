Lake County firefighter Charlie Diener takes Engine 3 with him into retirement

A few nights before his retirement dinner, veteran Lake County firefighter Charlie Diener got a disturbing phone call.

Everyone in the Lake County Fire Protection District knew that Diener, who was closing out a 38-year career, wanted to buy Engine 3 — a 1986 wildland firefighting vehicle that had been declared surplus. His hope was to use it to protect the 200-acre grape and walnut ranch that has been in the Diener family since 1885.

The caller was Kyle Shields, a firefighter and mechanic, who said the district had received an offer it couldn’t refuse and the big red GMC 7000 was bound for refurbishing in Georgia.

Shields was so convincing, sounding as if he were close to tears, that Diener, 56, a lifelong Lower Lake resident, began consoling his younger colleague even as he hurt inside.

“Kyle deserves an Academy Award,” Diener said. “I was pretty bummed.”

It was, however, a hoax staged by Shields and Diener’s older brother, Bill, in keeping with the well-established firehouse tradition of practical jokes.

What Shields actually did was cover the fire district logo on the engine’s doors with large gold letters — “Diener Ranch Fire Brigade” — bracketing the numeral 3.

And Charlie Diener, whose retirement was feted earlier this month, is now making room for the four-wheel drive engine in a large metal shop building on the ranch off Highway 29 north of Lower Lake.

The purchase price? It was $3,500, Diener said. The odometer reads only 17,400 miles, however Diener noted that fire engines “get a lot of use, but not a lot of miles.”

“You could fight a fire with it right now,” he said. “That’s the whole idea.”

The horrific Valley fire of 2015 — which took four lives, destroyed nearly 1,300 homes and scorched 120 square miles in southern Lake County — burned to the edge of Diener Ranch. Had the wind not stopped, it could have run all the way to Mt. Konocti and Clear Lake.

But few of today’s firefighters could drive Engine 3, powered by a 427-cubic-inch motor with a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed rear axle, controlled by a red knob, that effectively gives the truck 10 gears. Modern fire engines have automatic transmissions.

The vintage engine has a single bench seat in the cab, and two facing jump seats on the back, with a buzzer to tell the driver when the occupants are buckled in and ready to go. At the time, it was a step up from the rear tailboard, where firefighters stood and held on tight.

Today, fire personnel ride in enclosed cabs.

Diener, a fire chief’s son, had already driven heavy trucks when he signed on as a volunteer with the Lower Lake district at 18 and still in high school. He took the wheel of Engine 3 immediately and drove it to countless fires and other emergencies.

One call he remembers clearly was to a fire near Hidden Valley Lake about 20 years ago, when Diener and his crew were outside the engine, surrounded by flames and fighting “to save our own butts,” he said.

Their deliverance came from an air tanker that dropped a load of gooey pink retardant squarely on the men and the engine, pouring through the open cab.