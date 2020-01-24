Subscribe

Mendocino County working to identify pedestrian struck, killed by car

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 23, 2020, 8:59PM

The Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who was killed when he was hit by a car on Highway 101 over the weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Highway 101 between ReTech and Ukiah, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday. The victim had no identification on him at the time.

Authorities believe the man is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, between the ages of 18 and 25. He is estimated to be between 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds, according to the news release. He was wearing black Nike low top tennis shoes, black jogger style pants, a two-toned gray Reebok hooded sweatshirt and a light gray short-sleeved shirt with a pink flamingo print.

The coroner’s office is asking anyone who might recognize the description or might have information on the victim to contact 707-463-4086 or 707-463-4421. Authorities would like to contact the victim’s next of kin and return his remains to his family.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

