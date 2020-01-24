Fresno man charged after allegedly stealing thousands in cash from Healdsburg Post Office

A Fresno man was charged in federal court with stealing cash from a mailbag from the Healdsburg Post Office earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Christopher Ernest Rocha, 50, appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Thursday after being charged with one count of theft of public money, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He was released on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court again Feb. 11.

Rocha was a driver for a trucking company that supplies transportation services for USPS, the news release said, citing an affidavit filed by an inspector with U.S. Postal Service. Rocha transported USPS property from post offices in Sonoma County to a USPS processing and distribution center in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, he took custody of a mailbag from the Healdsburg Post Office. He left Healdsburg and drove to the Santa Rosa Main Post Office, where surveillance showed him disposing of a torn USPS remittance pouch, which is used to store cash during transport, the news release said.

He then drove to San Francisco, where he was arrested. When officials searched his truck, they found a stack of more than $5,000 in cash, the news release said. The serial numbers on the bills matched the ones in the mail bag from the Healdsburg Post Office.

The affidavit alleges that Rocha has stolen the cash inside of mailbags on a number of occasions. It also alleges that he used the money to pay bills, buy drugs and buy a Corvette.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.