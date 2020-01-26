KSRO’s Pat Kerrigan moves beyond the news, reveals something personal

Radio news anchor Pat Kerrigan doesn’t normally report on Pat Kerrigan.

And typically when Kerrigan speaks into a mic at the KSRO studios in Santa Rosa, she’s as at-ease as you or I when we chat on the phone with a friend.

Kerrigan was uncharacteristically anxious as she went on-air days ago with a special bulletin, a deeply personal one.

“I am an alcoholic,” she broadcast to the world. “Maybe it’ll change your opinion of me.”

The Kenwood resident and well-traveled elder of Sonoma County’s radio scene had been mostly off the job since October, without explanation beyond a declared need for some time to take care of herself.

The oft-honored media heroine of the 2017 firestorm revealed during her morning show last Monday that she’d checked herself into an inpatient treatment program.

“I felt like I owed it to our listeners and the community. I owed them the truth,” she said in an interview later in the week. “I really didn’t know what the reaction would be.”

She’s since been blown away by the support and gratitude that’s flowed to her.

“Your words might be the reason someone seeks out treatment!” one listener posted on KSRO’s website.

Another wrote, “Thanks for using your powerful voice to help reduce the stigma around seeking treatment for our struggles.”

And a third, “I am proud of your honesty and courage. Keep on going, Pat. We got this.”

Kerrigan, 64, certainly hopes that, this time, she’s got it.

“I am not by any stretch cured,” she said, adding that she has attempted before to free herself of alcohol addiction.

While her monthlong stay at a treatment center in Marin County was not her first go at rehab, she said, “I hope it will be my last.”

Kerrigan has been a familiar Sonoma County radio voice since 1980, when she joined the broadcast crew at the former KREO-92.9FM, a top-40 station. She hosted the morning show on the former Q105-FM country station for a dozen years and for a time was the a.m. co-host on adult contemporary KZST-100.1FM.

She’d been out of the business for a decade, and taking care of her elderly parents, when opportunity knocked. KSRO, the landmark news-talk station that dates to 1939, hired her in late 2016 to replace retiring morning host Melanie Morgan, who’d succeeded David Wesley Page.

Kerrigan was in the anchor’s chair less at KSRO than a year when the North Bay was struck by the deadly and catastrophic fires of October 2017. The broadcaster pretty much lived at the station for more than three weeks, interviewing fire officials and other authorities and providing essential, real-time information to evacuees and others who struggled to comprehend and navigate the disaster.

Kerrigan came to be celebrated in the company of former Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano and Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner as one of the highly visible, supremely dedicated individuals who led and comforted residents through the historic ordeal.

The on-air work by Kerrigan and her colleagues brought KSRO medium-market “Radio Station of the Year” honors from the National Association of Broadcasters, which also named Kerrigan the mid-size radio market’s Personality of the Year.