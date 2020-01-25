New state legislation offers blackout exemptions for Sonoma County schools

The rise of emergencies like the recurring PG&E power shut-offs in Sonoma County last fall left school districts searching for answers as they try to account for missed instructional time for students and the related possibility of decreased state funding.

Sonoma County schools lost a total of 258 instructional days during the 2019 fire season, an average of more than six days for each of the 40 local districts, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

With state funding tied directly to average daily attendance, PG&E-induced school closures put many of the county’s schools at risk of receiving a smaller share of dollars in an era of increasingly lean school district budgets.

New legislation introduced Thursday by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, could provide relief for school districts that lost more than five days due to PG&E blackouts. The proposed law, Senate Bill 884, would help school districts provide additional resources for voluntary makeup days in the summer.

“We’re losing educational time and we’re losing educational focus,” said Steve Herrington, superintendent of the county office of education, which endorsed the bill. “Yes, we can deal with the financial piece, but this bill allows schools to make additional claims for summer enrichment and summer school.”

The bill would add the utility’s intentional electrical shut-offs to the list of attendance exemptions already covered under California law — joining wildfires, earthquakes and floods — and protect district budgets from unintended emergencies that reduce attendance averages.

For Dodd, whose Senate district stretches from Sonoma County to western Sacramento, the blackouts are an effort by PG&E to transfer risk to utility customers, he said. As lawmakers push the utility to perform “surgical strikes” in future shut-offs and better protect essential services like schools, Dodd said the effects felt in local communities last year need to be addressed first.

“You’ve got parents that both work. Some may have work canceled, others may not,” Dodd said. “How do these kids get to school in those conditions or get home? This (PG&E intentional power cuts) has created a lot of unintended consequences.”

The bill also includes provisions that give affected schools a chance to pursue up to 20 days of voluntary classes in the summer.

Students, as well as teachers, would have the freedom to opt in. Qualified substitutes from outside districts could be brought in to lead the supplemental classes, Herrington said.

Educators across the region have been exploring how to make up for lost time in the classroom, and safeguard school calendars to avoid more disaster-related disruptions.

All 24 schools in Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, were closed for five days during the Kincade fire last fall, and six closed for at least two days solely because PG&E left them in the dark. Maria Carrillo High School and Hidden Valley Elementary were hit hardest, losing four days when elevated fire conditions prompted PG&E to cut power.

Napa Valley Unified School District this month adopted a school calendar for the 2020-21 school year that left three days open in the spring as a backup if class time was lost due to fires, smoke or power shut-offs.

Anna-Maria Guzman, assistant superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, said the district is waiting on the state to make its decision on a $4.5 million waiver the school board submitted last month that would mirror the attendance exemption in Dodd’s bill. If granted, it could lead to a more robust summer programs as a makeup option for students.

The bill will now be scrutinized in education and appropriations committees before it can reach the Senate floor for a vote, Dodd said. If it passes, it will follow the same route in the state assembly.

“This is not a partisan issue,” he said. “Most of my colleagues have been through this (in their districts). I really feel like it will be well- received, and I believe the governor will sign it.”

