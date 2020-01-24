Subscribe

2 dead, 1 injured in Northern California small plane crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 24, 2020, 12:05PM

AUBURN — A small plane crashed on a golf course shortly after taking off Friday from the Auburn airport, killing the two people and injuring another, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

The plane was a single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Gregor said the plane crashed about a mile northeast of Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed at the Black Oak Golf Course. Video images of the crash site posted on social media by the sheriff's office showed the plane's wreckage among trees.

Scott Parker, commander for the California Highway Patrol in Auburn, said officers responded to the 13000 block of Dry Creek Road after receiving reports of a pilot making a distress call shortly after takeoff.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

