Rumored 'Matrix 4' movie casting extras for Bay Area shoot

CHUCK BARNEY
THE MERCURY NEWS
January 24, 2020, 12:59PM

Bay Area residents, are you ready for your closeup?

If you’ve ever dreamed of appearing in a Hollywood blockbuster — and perhaps getting a little face time with Keanu Reeves — your big breakthrough opportunity might be here.

A “major” film under the code name of “Project Ice Cream” is set to begin filming in the Bay Area in February. KRON-TV was the first to sniff out this development, citing the trade publication Production Weekly, which reports that the working title is listed beside the “Matrix 4.”

This makes perfect sense because some previous scenes of the “Matrix” series were filmed in Alameda and Oakland.

And let’s recall that Reeves was sighted in Alameda earlier this month where the actor was caught on camera eating – wait for it – an ice cream cone!

Anyone interested in becoming an extra on “Project Ice Cream” can create a profile online to apply. You must be available to work a full day, which Dwyer Casting says can range from 12 hours or longer per day. According to the casting flyer, extras will be paid $124.72 for 8 hours.

Filming will take place between Feb. 5 and March 1.

Variety reported last year that Warner Bros. Pictures had given the green light to a fourth film set in the world of “The Matrix,” with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Variety said the studio ramped up development after Reeves enjoyed a strong summer at the box office that included hits “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4.”

Reeves also made a hilarious cameo appearance in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” which was shot in San Francisco.

