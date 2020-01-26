Pete Stark, longtime East Bay congressman, dies at 88

Fortney “Pete” Stark Jr., an outspoken California Democrat who, during his 40 years in the House of Representatives, led efforts to expand health insurance but whose brash comments sometimes earned rebukes from colleagues and political opponents, died Jan. 24 at his home in Harwood, Maryland. He was 88.

The cause was leukemia, said his son, Fortney “Fish” Stark III.

Stark had an independent streak, a caustic tongue and a willingness to ruffle feathers. He challenged colleagues to fistfights on the House floor and in 2007 became the first member of Congress to declare that he was an atheist.

He also had an abiding interest in health care and played a key role in establishing the COBRA program, which became law in 1986 and allows people to stay on their employers’ insurance after leaving a job.

He helped write portions of the Affordable Care Act, which expanded health insurance under President Barack Obama, and was an architect of the 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which guaranteed public access to emergency medical services regardless of patients’ ability to pay.

Representing a liberal district in California’s East Bay, sandwiched between Oakland and San Jose, Stark seldom faced serious opposition. His effectiveness was limited, however, by his caustic tongue, which grew increasingly intemperate the longer he served in Congress.

“‘Feisty’ is a good word for him, and in some ways he was a contrarian,” Larry Gerston, a professor emeritus of political science at San Jose State University, said Saturday in an interview. “By marching to his own beat, he might have made people feel uncomfortable, but in a time when so many people are measured and careful in what they say, he was remarkable for his candor.”

He once called a Republican colleague a “fruitcake” and a “little wimp.” Another Republican congressman, J.C. Watts, a onetime college football star from Oklahoma, had to be restrained after Stark charged him with having several children out of wedlock.

In 2010, Stark’s Democratic colleagues stepped in to prevent him from succeeding Charles Rangel, D-New York., as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee when Rangel faced questions about ethics. Stark, who was next in line to Rangel, was considered too much of a loose cannon.

Earlier that year, at a town hall meeting, Stark confronted a member of a militia movement advocating stricter border enforcement, saying, “Who are you going to kill today?”

When the man said, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining,” Stark replied: “I wouldn’t dignify you by peeing on your leg. It wouldn’t be worth wasting the urine.”

He apologized in 1990 after calling Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan — an African-American physician — “a disgrace to his profession and his race,” after disagreeing with health policies of the George H.W. Bush administration.

Sullivan responded by saying, “I don’t live on Pete Stark’s plantation.”

Stark sent a written apology in 1995 to Rep. Nancy Johnson, R-Connecticut, after reportedly calling her a “whore for the insurance industry” during a private discussion. In 2007, he narrowly escaped a formal censure by the House after he vented his frustration with President George W. Bush’s veto of an increase in funding for a children’s health insurance program.