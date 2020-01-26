Pompeo under fire after profane rant at NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo escalated his clash with a respected NPR journalist Saturday, lashing out at her and what he called the “unhinged” news media in an extraordinary statement. A day earlier, he abruptly ended an interview with her and delivered what the news outlet described as a profanity-laced rant.

The statement, which used the fiery language to attack the news media that has become a regular trademark of President Donald Trump’s, ignited outrage online among foreign policy experts, scholars of diplomacy and press freedom advocates.

Pompeo violated the goals and nonpartisan nature of his office, whose core mission is to promote American values worldwide, including freedom of the press, they said.

The interview between Pompeo and the reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, circulated widely after it published Friday night. Describing a tense exchange after a taped part of the interview, Kelly said that Pompeo shouted at her repeatedly, using the “F-word,” and challenged her to find Ukraine on an unlabeled map that his aides pulled out, which she did.

In his statement, released Saturday morning by the State Department, Pompeo said: “It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency. This is another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this administration.”

He added, “It is no wonder that the American people distrust many in the media when they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and their absence of integrity.”

Pompeo also said Kelly, a veteran reporter who is a host of “All Things Considered,” had lied in “setting up our interview” and in agreeing to have the “post-interview conversation” off the record.

On the program, Kelly said Katie Martin, an aide to Pompeo who has worked in press relations, never asked for that conversation to be kept off the record, nor would she have agreed to do that.

Pompeo’s statement did not deny Kelly’s account of obscenities and shouting. NPR said Saturday that Kelly “has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity, and we stand behind this report.”

Pompeo has occasionally issued statements calling on authoritarian governments to respect press freedoms. But he has insulted journalists and has even cursed at diplomatic reporters in private meetings.

His Saturday statement was notable for the public — and broad — denunciation of the news media.

The fact that it was released by his office, at the head of a department known for its decorum, made it even more galling to many observers.

Five Democratic senators sent a letter Saturday to Pompeo denouncing his “irresponsible” comments and the “corrosive effects of your behavior on American values and standing in the world.”

“The unavoidable reality is Pompeo never would have been in contention for a senior-level appointment in a normal GOP administration,” Thomas Wright, the director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, said on Twitter. “He was promoted beyond his abilities because so many people were ruled out. The delta between what’s required & what he has is now on full display.”

Pompeo, a hawkish evangelical Christian who is a former Republican congressman from Kansas, tries hard to display loyalty to Trump and reiterate the president’s positions on issues. Pompeo has aspirations to run for president in 2024, his associates say, and he ties his political future to Trump’s support.