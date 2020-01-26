Subscribe

Lawton, Oklahoma man arrested in Mendocino County, accused of stealing generator

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2020, 1:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

An Oklahoma man was arrested in a small Mendocino County town, accused of breaking into a Covelo business and stealing a generator.

Daniel Edward Batten, 23, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism two days after law enforcement officials say he busted out a window at a Napa Auto Parts store and stole a lightweight Honda generator.

Witnesses to the skullduggery told Mendocino County Sheriff’s detectives they a white man carrying the 47-pound generator about a block away, at an adjacent grocery store.

The man was later identified as Batten, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, which documented the heist in downtown Covelo, an unincorporated town in Mendocino County about 120 miles north of Santa Rosa.

Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to recover the generator before homing in on Batten, who as of Saturday had been booked into Mendocino County Jail and was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

