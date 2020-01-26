Subscribe

Rohnert Park police seek gunman who robbed check cashing business

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2020, 2:19PM
Rohnert Park police are looking for a man they say robbed a check cashing business at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

A masked man is said to have walked into the small Check and Go storefront off of Commerce Boulevard near a CVS Pharmacy and a dry cleaning business, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety won’t disclose how much money the gunman took, as the investigation is ongoing. But they did release a still image from security footage showing the man with hands in his pockets at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Investigations Unit at 707-584-2630 or leave an anonymous tip at 707-584-2677 or at crimetips@rpcity.org.

