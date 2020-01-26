Subscribe

Santa Rosa Police Department DUI checkpoint yields 23 arrests or citations

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2020, 1:57PM
An hours-long DUI checkpoint yielded two arrests of people accused of driving under the influence, but 20 more drivers were cited or arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The data from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s latest DUI checkpoint, which took place about 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday in northwest Santa Rosa, came via a Nixle alert from the law enforcement agency.

Along with the two DUI arrests, one person was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and two vehicles were towed, according to the release.

The Friday night checkpoint was at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle, west of Highway 101 and a few blocks north of Highway 12.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said in its Nixle alert that it chooses locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, adding that the department investigated more than 700 DUIs and about 100 alcohol-related crashes, with 60 people injured in crashes involving alcohol. The agency funds its checkpoints via a federal funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which funnels the money through grants provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Drivers in California charged with DUI can expect a financial impact of about $13,500, including fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses — not counting jail time.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department will be conducting additional DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrol throughout the year in our ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off our streets and highways, ultimately lowering the risk for deaths and injuries,” according to the release.

