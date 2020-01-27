Realtors weigh in on Sonoma County supervisor race, spend $156,000 to support incumbent Shirlee Zane

*Gorin and Hopkins have already filed their campaign finance reports for the period between July 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019. Those reports aren’t due until Jan. 31.

Note: Hilber has pledged to raise or spend no money on his campaign, and has filed paperwork with the Sonoma County registrar of voters stating the same.

Notable: Despite a recall campaign being launched against her in early January, Hopkins apparently wasn’t worried, spending just $289.17 between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18.

Notable: Cook spent $493.59 on signs, and is the only Sonoma County supervisor candidate to complete his campaign finance forms by hand.

Notable: Gorin’s campaign spent $900 to rent out the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center.

Notable: Zane spent more than $30,000 on polling during the period.

The following represents money raised or spent between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18 unless otherwise noted.

It’s one line on a bland state website, but the 24-hour Independent Expenditure Report announcing the National Association of Realtors’ arrival to a Sonoma County supervisorial race has sent shockwaves through the local electoral ecosystem.

And it has everything to do with the amount.

In a race between incumbent Shirlee Zane and challenger Chris Coursey in which the candidates so far have raised about $120,000, according to current reports, the Realtors on Tuesday dropped $156,000 to support Zane.

The organization spent $16,000 on polling, leaving the rest to fund an organized ground campaign to get out the vote for Zane, who they view as an accessible partner in addressing the housing crisis.

Campaign finance law prohibits candidates from coordinating with independent expenditure committees like the National Association of Realtors Fund, but Clayton Engstrom, the chairman of the North Bay Realtor Association’s political action committee, which flagged the race for a donation from the national organization, was happy to share his group’s motive for getting involved.

“We’re in a housing crisis in Sonoma County like most of California,” Engstrom said. “People who are receptive to understanding how to fix the problems are the people we want to speak to. Chris Coursey has shut us down on every conversation because we did not agree with him on the housing bond and rent control.”

Coursey disagrees with the charge that he won’t meet with the group, saying he honored the only meeting request he recalls from the organization, meeting with a representative over coffee to discuss rent control in 2016.

The group also played in Sonoma County politics in 2017, when it joined with other business interests to oppose Measure C, a ballot measure in Santa Rosa that would have established rent control.

On Ballotpedia’s list of supporters of the measure, Coursey appears at the top of the list, and the National Association of Realtors contributed $332,000, combining with other real estate and business interests to bankroll the “no” campaign to the tune of $859,000. The measure was defeated 51.2% to 48.8%.

A November 2018 measure seeking $124 million in housing bonds also failed.

In a Facebook post late Friday morning, Coursey sounded the alarm on the cash influx into the race for District 3, which covers central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park.

“The National Association of Realtors has a history of laying its heavy hand on the scales of elections in Sonoma County,” he said. “I hope the voters see through this.”

Coursey, a former Press Democrat columnist and former Santa Rosa mayor, ventured a guess at the group’s motives in a phone interview Sunday afternoon.

“My housing position is we need to build affordable housing — denser, residential, downtown,” Coursey said. “And that’s not the kind of housing that Realtors are generally selling.”

By Saturday, the National Association of Realtors already had door hangers in the field matching Zane’s orange and green color scheme. The signage urges voters to re-elect Zane, who it says is “leading wildfire recovery, solving the homelessness crisis and supporting our seniors.”

Zane, who was first elected in 2008, could not be reached for comment.