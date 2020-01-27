Subscribe

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Sonoma DUI crash

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 26, 2020, 7:59PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash Sunday afternoon in Sonoma.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m., when the drunk driver of a gray 2008 BMW ran a red light and careened into a Subaru at 8th Street and East Napa Road, according to a news release from the CHP.

Abdulhadi Awad, 36, was southbound on 8th Street when he entered the intersection.

Awad plowed into the Subaru, killing the 35-year-old man who was driving and seriously injuring passenger Natalie Weiss, 34, who was taken by helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Awad was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and was being treated Sunday afternoon at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the release. Two motorcyclists waiting at the intersection were hit with debris but weren’t injured.

The crash happened in the southeastern part of Sonoma, a popular Wine Country weekend destination. Awad’s itinerary on the day wasn’t immediately known.

Press Democrat photojournalist Beth Schlanker contributed to this report.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine