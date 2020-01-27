Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Sonoma DUI crash

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash Sunday afternoon in Sonoma.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m., when the drunk driver of a gray 2008 BMW ran a red light and careened into a Subaru at 8th Street and East Napa Road, according to a news release from the CHP.

Abdulhadi Awad, 36, was southbound on 8th Street when he entered the intersection.

Awad plowed into the Subaru, killing the 35-year-old man who was driving and seriously injuring passenger Natalie Weiss, 34, who was taken by helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Awad was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and was being treated Sunday afternoon at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the release. Two motorcyclists waiting at the intersection were hit with debris but weren’t injured.

The crash happened in the southeastern part of Sonoma, a popular Wine Country weekend destination. Awad’s itinerary on the day wasn’t immediately known.

Press Democrat photojournalist Beth Schlanker contributed to this report.