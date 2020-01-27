Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's source of funds is not quite private

LONDON — Every six months or so, Alan Davis sets out from his seaside bungalow on an island off the southwestern coast of England carrying a rent check of about $16 for his landlord.

But this is no ordinary landlord, and no ordinary rent check.

Davis lives on a tiny corner of the Duchy of Cornwall, the property empire controlled by Prince Charles, the heir to Britain’s throne, who has quietly turned an inheritance of rundown farmland into a billion-pound real estate conglomerate. By a quirk of British law, Davis has to pay the prince for the privilege of living on his land, piddling as the checks may be.

“It’s a feudal way of carrying on,” Davis said. “They put their finger in and demand money. They’re a law unto themselves.”

Prince Charles’ fortune spilled into public view this month when his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife, Meghan, were quitting their royal duties. In trying to prove that they would renounce taxpayer money, Harry and Meghan gave Britons a peek at the world of ostensibly private finance that bankrolls the family and its mansions, gardens and considerable staff.

But what the royals call private contains, by any other measure, a generous mix of public giveaways: medieval landholdings passed from one male heir to the next, sweeping tax relief, indemnity from some laws and exemptions from others, ownership of stretches of coastline and all the treasure buried in Cornwall.

Income from the duchy has nearly tripled in two decades, to about $28.3 million last year. But the uproar over Harry and Meghan’s funding has raised uncomfortable questions for the prince and the royals about whether any of their income can truly be considered private.

“Harry has chucked a grenade into the forecourt of Buckingham Palace,” said David McClure, author of a book about the royal family’s wealth. “It’s weakened the foundations of the royal family and their money, and it’s raised issues that don’t just apply to Harry but have been bubbling under the surface for at least a decade.”

Among the biggest of those is the special treatment afforded Prince Charles’ property empire, an estate that, among other things, pays for the upkeep of his country mansion and furnished 5 million pounds last year for the families of Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

The duchy has a vast footprint, stretching from the rocky shores of Cornwall to south London, and from medieval castles to a granite-walled men’s prison. It recently bought a 400,000-square-foot supermarket warehouse north of London.

The duchy’s holdings reflect how the royal family’s wealth has become concentrated in the hands of Prince Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose own estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, paid her 21.7 million pounds last year. Together, the two duchies bankroll more than a dozen members of the family, supplementing a taxpayer grant of 82 million pounds last year reserved for official duties and the upkeep of several palaces.

Despite lawmakers once deeming its current income “an accident of history,” the Duchy of Cornwall has mostly avoided harsh questions, in part by playing up its interest in traditional architecture and sustainable practices across its humbler holdings: scores of farms, much of Dartmoor National Park in Devon and rivers throughout Cornwall. But analysts say that obscures fierce commercial instincts.

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck and swims like a duck, you sort of assume it is a duck,” a Labour lawmaker told duchy officials during a 2013 hearing. “The Duchy of Cornwall looks and behaves like a corporation.”

But the duchy does not pay taxes like a corporation. Instead it sits in a sort of legal limbo, using its royal status to skirt corporation and capital gains taxes even as it argues that, as a private estate, it has no obligation to open its books.

“The Duchy of Cornwall can be whatever it’s convenient for it to be,” said John Kirkhope, who wrote a doctoral thesis about the duchy in 2013. “If you want to inquire into its privileges, you can’t, because it’s supposedly a private estate, in the same way I have a private bank account. But when it’s convenient, it’s also a crown property, so that for example it doesn’t pay the same rate of tax as any similar entity would pay.”