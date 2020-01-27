Probe of Kobe Bryant crash will probably focus on fog, possible mechanical problems, experts say

LOS ANGELES — The investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others aboard a Sikorsky S-76B will probably focus on foggy weather conditions and potential mechanical problems, aviation experts and pilots said Sunday.

Visibility in the region was so poor at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in Calabasas, that the Los Angeles police and county sheriff’s departments had grounded their helicopters.

Bad weather would not necessarily have prevented Bryant’s helicopter from flying, because it should have been equipped with instruments that allow pilots to fly in inclement conditions, experts said. But if not using the instruments, the pilot would have been operating the helicopter under visual flight rules, or VFR, which require good visibility.

An audio recording of an exchange between the pilot and air traffic controllers indicates that he was flying under visual flight rules, but that could not be confirmed Sunday night. At one point, the pilot tells a controller that he is “in VFR at 1,500” feet.

Bryant’s helicopter departed John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m., passed over Boyle Heights and near Dodger Stadium, then circled Glendale before crashing in heavy fog, according to publicly available flight records and witness accounts.

Kurt Deetz, a former pilot for Island Express Holding Corp., the company to which the helicopter was registered, told The Times he thought the crash was likelier caused by bad weather than mechanical issues.

“The likelihood of a catastrophic twin-engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

Deetz, who said he logged more than 1,000 hours in the helicopter that crashed Sunday, called its condition “fantastic.” Island Express follows a “very good maintenance program,” he added.

The helicopter that carried Bryant and the others was built in 1991 and was designed with twin turboshaft engines and seating capacity for two crew members and 12 passengers.

The model, in various iterations, has been flying since the 1970s and is a popular choice among corporate executives, celebrities and others. The helicopter has been used by air ambulance services and oil companies to ferry workers to offshore rigs.

The S-76 model had among the lowest number and rate of fatal crashes of all popular civilian helicopters in the United States from 2006 to 2016, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of National Transportation Safety Board accident reports and Federal Aviation Administration data in 2018.

Of 12 popular models, the S-76 had the second-lowest rate of fatal crashes with 0.2 per 100,000 flight hours. The model was involved in just two fatal crashes during that time.

A Sikorsky S-76A went down in March 2013 in Louisiana, killing all three people on board. The NTSB concluded the crash was caused by a rotor blade fracture.

Eight people died in another Louisiana crash in 2009, when a Sikorsky S-76C struck a red-tailed hawk, fracturing the windshield and interfering with the craft’s fuel controls, an NTSB investigation found. The agency called on the FAA to issue regulations requiring that helicopter windshields be resistant to bird strikes.

Generally, however, the S-76 enjoys a good reputation.

“It’s well designed. It’s robust. It’s a sturdy helicopter. It’s why executives like to fly in helicopters like that — they have significantly fewer problems,” said aviation consultant William Lawrence, a retired Marine Corps colonel and helicopter test pilot and instructor.