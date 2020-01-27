Subscribe

﻿Milpitas man crowned Lego master builder

ANNE GELHAUS
THE MERCURY NEWS
January 27, 2020, 9:55AM
Updated 5 hours ago

After a day of intense competition, Samuel Suksiri of Milpitas was named master model builder of Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area.

Suksiri emerged victorious in a field of 15 contestants in the Jan. 18 Brick Factor competition at the site of the Legoland center set to open at the Great Mall in April. As the center’s master model builder, Suksiri will be responsible for maintaining and developing new features and building new models, as well as working with the children who visit the 31,000-square-foot center.

During the competition, contestants displayed their Lego skills in creative challenges and model building in timed rounds of judged competition. The day ended with the top six competitors participating in a San Francisco 49ers-themed final building challenge.

Judges included Milpitas Mayor Richard Tran; Megan Amaral, master model builder at Legoland Discovery Center Boston; and kid judge Brandon Xu of San Jose.

Legoland at Great Mall will be Merlin Entertainments’ 13th discovery center to open in the United States. The $12 million center is aimed at families with kids ages 3-10 and will feature a brick pool, an Imagination Express train ride, an earthquake table, a 4D cinema, party rooms, and a retail shop.

