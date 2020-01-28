Sausalito man killed in suspected DUI crash in Sonoma identified

The Sausalito man killed in a suspected DUI crash that also injured two others Sunday near Sonoma was identified Monday as 35-year-old Jamie Narkunski, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Narkunski was driving a 2013 Subaru across the intersection of Eighth Street and East Napa Road around 12:20 p.m. when a 2008 BMW sedan ran a red light and crashed into his side of the vehicle, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

Authorities determined Abdulhadi Awad, 36, of Vallejo, the driver of the BMW, was under the influence of alcohol. He will be booked into jail on felony DUI charges once he is discharged from Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Renspurger said.

Awad was injured in the crash and is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days, he said.

