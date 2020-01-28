Subscribe

Sonoma County health officials preparing as global cases of coronavirus rise

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 27, 2020, 5:15PM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two reports of people in California stricken with the novel coronavirus that has caused thousands of people to fall ill in China has put local and state health officials on alert.

No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Sonoma County or the wider Bay Area, but area health officials are asking clinics and hospitals to screen patients with respiratory issues for recent travel to Wuhan city in China. Across the United States, more than 100 people are being evaluated for infection as the number of people stricken with the flu-like illness hit nearly 3,000 people in China, national health officials said.

Across the North Coast, signs are being posted in waiting rooms at clinics and hospitals — including major health centers like Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center — asking patients to alert their health care providers to any recent travel to the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province, China or contact with those who have been there.

“It is precautionary measure,” Sonoma County health department spokesman Rohish Lal said. “We live in the Bay Area and SFO (San Francisco International Airport) is a major port of entry.”

San Francisco city officials had activated its emergency operations center to focus its response to any cases that might be detected. The coronavirus has killed at least 80 people and caused illness for another 2,798 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever — common afflictions during cold and flu season.

Sonoma County infectious disease specialists are closely tracking the spread of the coronaviruses, a family of viruses that causes respiratory diseases in people and animals and can lead to more serious conditions like pneumonia.

Five people who had recently traveled from Wuhan city to the United States have come down with the respiratory illness and are being isolated and treated at hospitals in Southern California, Arizona, Illinois and Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two California cases are in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

California Department of Public Health director Dr. Sonia Angell reported Sunday the two cases in the state had been confirmed through testing, and she urged everyone to take common precautions by washing hands and covering coughs.

“The health risk to the general public in California is low, but we still consider this a serious public health concern,” Angell said in a video her office posted online Sunday.

The first instances of coronavirus were detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province and a major transportation hub about 700 miles south of Beijing. Officials linked early cases to a large seafood and animal market, leading researchers to think the coronavirus originated with animals and spread to people.

Since then, people have been diagnosed with the disease in Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vietnam — most if not all cases involved people who recently traveled to those places from China.

The CDC advised people against all nonessential travel to Hubei Province.

Sonoma County health officer Dr. Celeste Philip issued an advisory to all local providers last week advising practitioners to assess patients with respiratory illness symptoms who have recently traveled to China.

Advancements in disease detection and international coordination have set the stage for a totally different international response to the outbreak compared with previous epidemics, said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

This time, China quickly sequenced the disease and shared the information with researchers worldwide, allowing countries to test for the disease and track it better, Green said. That wasn’t possible in 2003 when another coronavirus, SARS, sickened 8,000 people and killed 774, according to the WHO.

Green said the National Institutes of Health are already working with a company in Boston to develop a vaccine.

“There’s been little human-to-human transmission apart from some cases in China and with some health care workers,” Green said. “Right now, it’s really about preparation.”

Infectious disease specialists like Green are tracking reports from national and state health departments to ensure local health care providers are ready should the coronavirus infect someone here.

Initial research on the first 41 cases of the disease in China showed it affected mostly middle-aged men, and about one-third of patients had serious underlying health issues, Green said. But the disease has quickly spread since then and local experts are awaiting new analyses.

Still, for people in the United States, influenza is “far more dangerous,” partly because two different flu strains are circulating, Green said.

“We can’t stop paying attention to the fact that we’re in the middle of an influenza season,” Green said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine