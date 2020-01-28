Sonoma County health officials preparing as global cases of coronavirus rise

Two reports of people in California stricken with the novel coronavirus that has caused thousands of people to fall ill in China has put local and state health officials on alert.

No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Sonoma County or the wider Bay Area, but area health officials are asking clinics and hospitals to screen patients with respiratory issues for recent travel to Wuhan city in China. Across the United States, more than 100 people are being evaluated for infection as the number of people stricken with the flu-like illness hit nearly 3,000 people in China, national health officials said.

Across the North Coast, signs are being posted in waiting rooms at clinics and hospitals — including major health centers like Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center — asking patients to alert their health care providers to any recent travel to the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province, China or contact with those who have been there.

“It is precautionary measure,” Sonoma County health department spokesman Rohish Lal said. “We live in the Bay Area and SFO (San Francisco International Airport) is a major port of entry.”

San Francisco city officials had activated its emergency operations center to focus its response to any cases that might be detected. The coronavirus has killed at least 80 people and caused illness for another 2,798 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever — common afflictions during cold and flu season.

Sonoma County infectious disease specialists are closely tracking the spread of the coronaviruses, a family of viruses that causes respiratory diseases in people and animals and can lead to more serious conditions like pneumonia.

Five people who had recently traveled from Wuhan city to the United States have come down with the respiratory illness and are being isolated and treated at hospitals in Southern California, Arizona, Illinois and Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two California cases are in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

California Department of Public Health director Dr. Sonia Angell reported Sunday the two cases in the state had been confirmed through testing, and she urged everyone to take common precautions by washing hands and covering coughs.

“The health risk to the general public in California is low, but we still consider this a serious public health concern,” Angell said in a video her office posted online Sunday.

The first instances of coronavirus were detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province and a major transportation hub about 700 miles south of Beijing. Officials linked early cases to a large seafood and animal market, leading researchers to think the coronavirus originated with animals and spread to people.

Since then, people have been diagnosed with the disease in Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vietnam — most if not all cases involved people who recently traveled to those places from China.

The CDC advised people against all nonessential travel to Hubei Province.

Sonoma County health officer Dr. Celeste Philip issued an advisory to all local providers last week advising practitioners to assess patients with respiratory illness symptoms who have recently traveled to China.