Teens’ illegal Fountaingrove party damages Tubbs fire survivor’s new home

The Fountaingrove home Rosemary Yates is rebuilding after the Tubbs fire is about six weeks away from completion, but it just played host to the first party since October 2017, and that’s a big problem for Yates.

Neither she nor her fiancé had any get-togethers, and they didn’t know the dozens of uninvited guests Friday night at their unoccupied home.

The house crashers were a band of some 40 teenagers, who police said broke into Yates’ home through an unlocked window and partied for hours in the empty rooms of her house — the latest in a series of targeted break-ins in which young people find unoccupied homes, share addresses over social media, and meet up for bootleg parties.

Yates is still taking inventory, but she said the damage could set her back thousands of dollars. Walls have holes in them, hardwood floors were scarred up by dancing, and an armchair was broken when it was hurled down the stairs. A closet was treated as a toilet — the home’s bathrooms aren’t functional yet — and the revelers left behind the stench of vomit, spilled liquor and cannabis smoke.

“I spent more than $2.5 million building this house for more than two years, and this happens,” said Yates, a 60-year-old technology consultant. “It’s awful.”

It’s not the first time a vacant North Bay house has been targeted for an illegal party by teens and young adults, authorities said. Some appear to have used real estate listings to identify unoccupied homes and then coordinated the meet ups on social media sites such as Instagram, according to investigators.

Santa Rosa police said they had not observed any recent spike in the illicit gatherings. But Fountaingrove, with hill-top views and hundreds of expansive homes under construction after the Tubbs fire, would appear an easy mark.

Officers assigned to the Fountaingrove area would be made aware and would step up patrols as a result, said Sgt. David Linscomb.

“This one sounded particularly egregious because of the damage that was done,” Linscomb said. He noted that Yates was rebuilding from the 2017 firestorm, so the break-in and vandalism sparked particular concern and outrage in the community.

“To me, it’s kind of pathetic,” Linscomb said.

Surveillance cameras caught images and footage of some of the revelers, and police are searching for suspects.

Yates recalled a vehicle with at least two girls in it reversing down the remote driveway that leads to her home shortly before she left Friday, and her security camera footage appears to shows two girls climbing up the stairs on the back of her property within five minutes of her departure.

They gained entry through an unlocked window and the party kicked off several hours later, authorities said.

In addition to numerous clips of security footage, which Yates shared with The Press Democrat, she had other help: Someone provided her a series of videos created using the Snapchat app, through which people can send each other annotated videos and pictures.

One of the series of Snapchat videos depict the inside of Yates’ home and teens dancing and rapping along to YG’s “You Broke.” Some are standing on Yates’ tables or other furniture.

The shared Snapchat clips show a procession of trespassers, some carrying flashlights, going up and down the stairs behind her house. It’s unclear how many were aware they were being recorded — by a peer and by a home security system.

“The kids narced on themselves by creating a video of themselves,” Yates said. “They made it easy for us.”

In the wake of Friday’s party, as word spread in Fountaingrove, Yates witnessed an outpouring of support from “an enormous network” of friends, concerned neighbors and strangers who have helped to identify the house crashers, she said.

They have been going over surveillance video from Yates’ motion-activity security cameras and traces of the party left on social media. People have sent her screenshots of people they suspect organized or attended the party. She’s also heard from others who have fallen victim to similar illicit parties.

“I thought it was just bad luck, but this is a big problem in Santa Rosa, especially in Fountaingrove,” she said. “We’re just pawns in this sort of teen mob situation. It’s bad.”

She’s provided videos and crowd-sourced information on suspected identities to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating this case and has looked into others in the past, said Linscomb, the sergeant.

It’s too early in the case to say what charges could be forthcoming in Yates’ case, but “we could possibly be looking at felony-level crimes,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.